Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $390.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $370.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $398.53.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.26.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

