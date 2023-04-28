Glassman Wealth Services Buys 70 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $342.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.48. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $515.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

