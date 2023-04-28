Bogart Wealth LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $272.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.54. The stock has a market cap of $672.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

