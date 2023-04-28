Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 418 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

