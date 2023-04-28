Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $96,275,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 348.1% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after buying an additional 982,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after buying an additional 813,365 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.