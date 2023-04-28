iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lowered by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

