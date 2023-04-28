Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $57.17, but opened at $60.03. Popular shares last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 262,304 shares traded.

The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth $94,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 29.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Popular by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

