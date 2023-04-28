Glassman Wealth Services Buys 270 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 167.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $228.56 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average of $230.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

