Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 256,205 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

