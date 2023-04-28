Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.45.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.