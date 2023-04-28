Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 935,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

