Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $339.37, but opened at $319.33. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $322.35, with a volume of 427,157 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $5,909,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.04 and its 200 day moving average is $313.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

