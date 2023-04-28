Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $22,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $85.59 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.01.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.