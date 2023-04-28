Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,003,806,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $112.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

