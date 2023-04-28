Synovus Financial Corp Sells 134 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE ROP opened at $452.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day moving average is $426.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

