Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395,931 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 7.6 %

KLA stock opened at $384.64 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 180.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.