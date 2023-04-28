Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $674,313,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,931,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,378,000 after buying an additional 137,272 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $197.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

