Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $166.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

