Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 284 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $662.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $668.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

