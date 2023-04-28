Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $892,188,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

