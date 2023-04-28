HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,416,000 after acquiring an additional 147,367 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,294,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,099,000 after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

