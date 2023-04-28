Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $22,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

