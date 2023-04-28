Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cintas were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $450.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.31 and a 200-day moving average of $440.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

