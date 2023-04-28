Ieq Capital LLC Sells 13,333 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

