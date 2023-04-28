Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Insider Activity

Corning Price Performance

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.