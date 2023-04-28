Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in General Electric by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $98.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.