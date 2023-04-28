Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.