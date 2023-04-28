American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

Shares of AIG opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

