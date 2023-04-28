iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,945,225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,347,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 56,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

