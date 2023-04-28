Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Insider Activity

Illumina Price Performance

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.65. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $309.12. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

