Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,872,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $380.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

