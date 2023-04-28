Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,913 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,082,000 after purchasing an additional 764,114 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 315,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

