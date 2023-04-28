Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

