3,280 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

