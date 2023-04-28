Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,212 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $710,136,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.17 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.