Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $737,000,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Clorox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $166.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.39.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

