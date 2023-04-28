Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,041,458,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $66.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.