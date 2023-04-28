Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,003,581,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $185.50 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average is $174.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

