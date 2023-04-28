Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $900,366,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
