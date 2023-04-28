Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.01 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.93.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

