21,345 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 71,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,430,000 after buying an additional 721,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.3333 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

