Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Biogen were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $293.72 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.81.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.