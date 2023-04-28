Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $209.05 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $209.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average is $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

