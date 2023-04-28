Wrapmanager Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $95.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

