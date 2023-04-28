Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 963,653 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 963,653 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Shares of BSX opened at $52.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

