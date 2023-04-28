The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.