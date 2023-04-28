Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Masco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 176,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 17,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.23.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco Price Performance

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

