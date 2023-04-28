Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

TRV stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.05. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

