Heritage Investment Group Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after buying an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,868,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.65 and its 200 day moving average is $171.54. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

