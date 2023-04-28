Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oshkosh Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

OSK opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.77%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

